Judgementall Hai Kya Trailer Release: कंगना-राजकुमार के किरदार अजीब लेकिन एक्टिंग दमदार, देखें Video

Always on the lookout, but what for? Will you judge me right away or wait for the story to unfold? Trailer out tomorrow post 7 pm! . . . . . #JudgementallHaiKya #TrustNoOne @Rajkummar_rao @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @shaaileshrsingh @prakashkovelamudi @kanika.d @balajimotionpictures @ZeeMusicCompany #judgementallhaikyaon26thjuly

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Jul 1, 2019 at 6:58am PDT