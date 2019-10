Viral Video: मलाइका अरोड़ा और अर्जुन कपूर ने डांस से बांधा समा, इस अंदाज में दिखे बॉलीवुड कलाकार

Solo performance on his own song #ProperPatola that's exactly when his solo comes in the video as well Dancing the night away at @malaikaaroraofficial 's birthday party #arjunkapoor #malaikaarora #birthdaygirl #birthdayparty #party

A post shared by TEAM ARJUN KAPOOR (@teamarjun) on Oct 22, 2019 at 4:49pm PDT