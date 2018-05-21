ट्रोलर ने कहा- अंगद बेदी को 'राखी पहनाओ', नेहा धूपिया ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब...

हाल ही में नेहा ने अंगद की आगामी फिल्म 'सूरमा' का वीडियो साझा कर उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दी. ज्यादातर लोगों ने अंगद के लुक को सराहा, जबकि एक यूजर ने कुछ ऐसा लिख दिया जिसे पढ़कर नेहा धूपिया भड़क गईं. कमेंट सेक्शन में एक यूजर ने लिखा, "2 साल छोटा है तुमसे अंगद बेदी. हस्बैंड नहीं भाई है तुम्हारा. राखी पहनाओ." इसपर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, "सलाह देने के लिए शुक्रिया. अब मुझपर एक एहसान करो और जाओ अपना जीवन जीओ." बेशक नेहा के इस जवाब ने ट्रोलर की बोलती बंद कर दी.
A person with a heart of gold - meet Bikramjeet Singh aka Bikram in #Soorma, releasing on 13th July! #DontLetThisStoryPass ... congratulations team ... @sonypicsprodns @Flicker_Singh @diljitdosanjh @taapsee @IChitrangda @SnehaRajani @shaadesh @thecsfilms ... well done
A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on
Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi
A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on
Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia
A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on
