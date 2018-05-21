NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
ट्रोलर ने कहा- अंगद बेदी को 'राखी पहनाओ', नेहा धूपिया ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब...

नेहा धूपिया ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने फैन्स को शादी की जानकारी देकर चौंकाया. अपनी उम्र से दो साल छोटे अंगद बेदी से विवाह करने की वजह से नेहा को ट्रोल किया गया, इसका एक्ट्रेस ने मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया.

,
अंगद बेदी और नेहा धूपिया.

खास बातें

  1. 10 मई को शादी के बंधन में बंधे नेहा और अंगद
  2. नेहा से 2 साल छोटे हैं अंगद बेदी
  3. ट्रोलर्स पर भड़कीं नेहा, दिया करारा जवाब
नई दिल्ली: सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोलिंग कब बंद होगी, यह तो कोई भी नहीं जानता. लेकिन जब बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स किसी गलत वजह से ट्रोल किए जाते हैं, तो स्टार्स इसका मुंहतोड़ जवाब देना बिल्कुल भी नहीं भूलते. ऐसा ही कुछ हाल ही में शादी के बंधन में बंधीं एक्ट्रेस नेहा धूपिया ने किया. 10 मई को अचानक अंगद बेदी से शादी कर नेहा ने चौंकाया. एक्ट्रेस ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने फैन्स को जानकारी दी कि उन्होंने अपने बेस्ट फ्रेंड को अपना लाइफ पार्टनर बना लिया है. अपनी उम्र से दो साल छोटे अंगद से शादी करने की वजह से नेहा को ट्रोल किया गया, इसका एक्ट्रेस ने मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया.

हाल ही में नेहा ने अंगद की आगामी फिल्म 'सूरमा' का वीडियो साझा कर उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दी. ज्यादातर लोगों ने अंगद के लुक को सराहा, जबकि एक यूजर ने कुछ ऐसा लिख दिया जिसे पढ़कर नेहा धूपिया भड़क गईं. कमेंट सेक्शन में एक यूजर ने लिखा, "2 साल छोटा है तुमसे अंगद बेदी. हस्बैंड नहीं भाई है तुम्हारा. राखी पहनाओ." इसपर कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, "सलाह देने के लिए शुक्रिया. अब मुझपर एक एहसान करो और जाओ अपना जीवन जीओ." बेशक नेहा के इस जवाब ने ट्रोलर की बोलती बंद कर दी.

बता दें, नेहा धूपिया ने 'टाइगर जिंदा है' के एक्टर अंगद बेदी के साथ 10 मई को दिल्ली में शादी की थी. नेहा और अंगद लंबे समय से दोस्त हैं. हालांकि, उनकी शादी के बारे में किसी को भी जानकारी नहीं थी और उस तरह शादी करके नेहा और अंगद ने सबको शॉक्ड कर दिया. नेहा धूपिया और अंगद बेदी ने अपनी शादी का ऐलान सोशल मीडिया पर पिक्चर पोस्ट करके किया था.
 
 
 

Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia

A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on

नेहा धूपिया ने 2002 में मिस इंडिया का खिताब जीता था और वे मिस यूनिवर्स-2002 में टॉप 10 फाइनलिस्ट में भी रही थीं. नेहा धूपिया ने 2003 में 'कयामत' फिल्म के साथ बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा. फिल्म में अजय देवगन उनके हीरो थे. नेहा ने बॉलीवुड में कई फिल्में की, लेकिन फिल्में बहुत बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल नहीं कर सकीं. उन्होंने टीवी पर भी हाथ आजमाया और इन दिनों वे रोडीज में नजर आ रही थीं.
 
 

A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on

अंगद बेदी पूर्व क्रिकेटर बिशन सिंह बेदी के बेटे हैं और उन्होंने दिल्ली के रणजी खेला है. लेकिन उन्होंने टेलीविजन और बॉलीवुड दोनों में हाथ आजमाया है. 

लोकप्रिय

neha dhupiaAngad Bedi

