Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 6: वीकडे पर 'पद्मावत' की बंपर कमाई जारी, जानें अब तक का कलेक्शन

Padmaavat: अलाउद्दीन खिलजी के किरदार से वाहवाही बटोर रहे रणवीर सिंह को रिलीज के 5वें दिन मिला अवॉर्ड
#Padmaavat is rock-steady at the #India Box office on Tuesday - Jan 30th..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2018
Netts another ₹ 14 cr. taking the 6-Days All-India Nett total to ₹ 143 cr.
For #Padmaavat Opening weekend, @Viacom18Movies has reported a higher Gross (Due to 3D and IMAX high ticketing prices)..#India - US 27.6 Million / ₹ 176 Crs Gross..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2018
With Overseas added, the WW Gross is $39.78 Million / ₹ 253 Crs.. https://t.co/DUYc4odHkr
