Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 6: वीकडे पर 'पद्मावत' की बंपर कमाई जारी, जानें अब तक का कलेक्शन

ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के अनुसार, फिल्म ने शुरुआती 6 दिनों में 143 करोड़ रु. की बंपर कमाई कर डाली है. 

,
अब तक 143 करोड़ रु. का बिजनेस कर चुकी 'पद्मावत'

खास बातें

  1. 6 दिन में 143 करोड़ कमा चुकी 'पद्मावत'
  2. बुधवार को फिल्म ने बटोरे 14 करोड़ रु.
  3. 200 करोड़ है फिल्म का बजट
नई दिल्ली: संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' देश-दुनिया में कमाई के नए रिकॉर्ड्स बना रही है. भारी विवाद के बाद सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हुई इस फिल्म को दर्शकों का जबरदस्त प्यार मिला है. दीपिका पादुकोण की अदायगी, रणवीर सिंह का खौफनाक लुक और शाहिद कपूर की राजपूती अंदाज खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है. फिल्म ने अपने पहले वीकएंड तक घरेलु बॉक्सऑफिस पर 115 करोड़ का शानदार बिजनेस किया, छुट्टियों के बाद वीकडे पर भी इसका परफॉर्मेंस उम्मीद से बेहतर रहा है. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के अनुसार, फिल्म ने शुरुआती 6 दिनों में 143 करोड़ रु. की (नेट कलेक्शन) बंपर कमाई कर डाली है. 

बता दें, 'पद्मावत' राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश और गुजरात जैसे राज्यों में रिलीज नहीं हुई है, बावजूद इसके फिल्म जोरदार कमाई कर रही है. 'पद्मावत' ने पेड प्रिव्यू के जरिए 5 करोड़, गुरुवार को 19 करोड़, शुक्रवार को 32 करोड़, शनिवार को 27 करोड़, रविवार को 31 करोड़, सोमवार को 15 करोड़ रुपए और बुधवार को इसकी कमाई 14 करोड़ रु. रही है.

VIDEO: विवादों के बीच परदे पर 'पद्मावत'...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


