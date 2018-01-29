NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Padmaavat पर स्वरा भास्कर ने दिया ऐसा बयान कि ट्विटर पर हो गईं Troll

एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने 'पद्मावत' देखने के बाद बेहद तीखा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा, "फिल्म देखने के बाद मैं खुद को योनि मात्र महसूस कर रही हूं."

'पद्मावत' देखकर लगा, योनि मात्र हूं मैं : स्वरा भास्कर

खास बातें

  1. चर्चा में 'पद्मावत' पर स्वरा भास्कर का ओपन लेटर
  2. फिल्म देखने के बाद मैं खुद को योनि मात्र महसूस कर रही हूं: स्वरा
  3. खुले खत्र के लिए ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हुईं एक्ट्रेस
नई दिल्ली: 25 जनवरी को रिलीज हुई संजय लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म 'पद्मावत' की एक और जहां जमकर तारीफ हो रही है. वहीं, एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने 'पद्मावत' देखने के बाद बेहद तीखा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा, "फिल्म देखने के बाद मैं खुद को योनि मात्र महसूस कर रही हूं." उन्हें लगता है कि इस फिल्म ने यह सवाल उठाया है कि विधवा, दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, युवती, वृद्धा, गर्भवती या किसी किशोरी को जीने का अधिकार है या नहीं. शनिवार रात 'द वायर' पर प्रकाशित अपने ओपन लेटर में स्वरा ने फिल्म में 'सती' और 'जौहर' जैसे आत्म बलिदान के रिवाजों के महिमामंडन की निंदा की.

'बाहुबली 2', 'दंगल' और 'पीके' से आगे निकली 'पद्मावत', जानें अब तक की कमाई
 
फिल्म की कहानी नारी की अस्मिता को लेकर जो संदेश दे रही है, उस ओर इशारा करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, "आपकी महान रचना के अंत में मुझे यही लगा. मुझे लगा कि मैं एक योनि हूं. मुझे लगा कि मैं योनि तक सीमित होकर रह गई हूं. मुझे ऐसा लगा कि महिलाओं और महिला आंदोलनों को वर्षो बाद जो सभी छोटी उपलब्धियां, जैसे मतदान का अधिकार, संपत्ति का अधिकार, शिक्षा का अधिकार, 'समान काम समान वेतन' का अधिकार, मातृत्व अवकाश, विशाखा आदेश का मामला, बच्चा गोद लेने का अधिकार मिले. सभी तर्कहीन थे. क्योंकि हम मूल प्रश्न पर लौट आए." उन्होंने जोर देते हुए कहा कि महिलाओं को दुष्कर्म के बाद पति, पुरुष रक्षक, मालिक और महिलाओं की सेक्सुएलिटी तय करने वाले पुरुष, आप उन्हें जो भी समझते हों, उनकी मृत्यु के बाद भी महिलाओं को स्वतंत्र होकर जीने का हक है. 

'मुझे होटल के कमरे में बुलाया और वो शराब पी रहा था...' यौन शोषण पर स्‍वरा भास्‍कर का खुलासा

उन्होंने फिल्म के आखिरी सीन को बहुत ज्यादा असहज बताया, जिसमें अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण (रानी पद्मावती) कुछ महिलाओं के साथ जौहर कर रही थीं. पुरुषवादी नानसिकता पर प्रहार करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, "महिलाएं चलती-फिरती योनि मात्र नहीं हैं. हां, उनके पास योनि है, लेकिन उनके पास उससे भी ज्यादा बहुत कुछ है. उनकी पूरी जिंदगी योनि पर ही ध्यान केंद्रित करने, उस पर नियंत्रण करने, उसकी रक्षा करने और उसे पवित्र बनाए रखने के लिए नहीं है."

दकियानूसी सोच पर कटाक्ष करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, "अच्छा होता अगर योनि सम्मानित होती. लेकिन दुर्भाग्यवश अगर वह पवित्र नहीं रही तो उसके बाद महिला जीवित नहीं रह सकती, क्योंकि एक अन्य पुरुष ने बिना उसकी सहमति के उसकी योनि का अपमान किया है." उन्होंने लिखा कि योनि के अलावा भी दुनिया है, इसलिए दुष्कर्म के बाद भी वे जीवित रह सकती हैं. सपाट शब्दों में कहें, तो जीवन में योनि के अलावा भी बहुत कुछ है.

JNU में स्‍टूडेंट्स के समर्थन में उतरी स्वरा भास्कर, बोलीं 'JNU ने मेरी जिंदगी बदली है'

स्वरा ने कहा कि उन्हें उम्मीद थी कि भंसाली अपनी इस फिल्म में 'सतीप्रथा' और 'जौहर' की कुछ हद तक निंदा करेंगे. उन्होंने लिखा, "आपका सिनेमा मुख्य रूप से प्रेरणाशील, उद्बोधक और शक्तिशाली है. यह अपने दर्शकों की भावनाओं को नियंत्रित करता है. यह सोच को प्रभावित कर सकता है और सर, आप अपनी फिल्म में जो दिखा रहे हैं और बोल रहे हैं, इसके लिए सिर्फ आप ही जिम्मेदार हैं."
 
swara bhaskar instagram

'अनारकली ऑफ आरा' की अभिनेत्री ने भंसाली को इतनी परेशानियों के बावजूद 'पद्मावत' को रिलीज करने के लिए बधाई देते हुए अपने पत्र की शुरुआत की. इस दौरान पत्र में उन्होंने कुछ ऐसा लिखा, जिसके लिए सोशल मीडिया पर उनका मजाक उड़ाया जाने लगा. वजह साफ है कि स्वरा दकियानूस खयालों की नहीं हैं. स्वरा का यह लंबा लेख अभिनेत्री और गायिका सुचित्रा कृष्णमूर्ति को पसंद नहीं आया. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, "पद्मावत पर ये नारीवादी बहस क्या बेवकूफी भरी नहीं है? यह महिलाओं की एक कहानी भर है, भगवान के लिए इसे 'जौहर' की वकालत न समझें. अपने मतलब के लिए कोई और मुद्दा उठाएं, जो ऐतिहासिक कहानी न होकर वास्तव में हो." फिल्मकार अशोक पंडित ने कहा, "तर्कहीन और आधारहीन बातों से सबका ध्यान अपनी तरफ खींचने की कोशिश के अतिरिक्त यह और कुछ नहीं है. स्वरा भास्कर का दिमाग छोटा होकर एक महिला का अंग मात्र रह गया है. यह नारीवाद को ज्यादा नुकसान पहुंचाता है."

यह ओपन लेटर लिखने की वजह से स्वरा भास्कर ट्रोलिंग का शिकार भी हुईं. भले ही संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' को रिलीज से पहले भारी विरोध झेलने पड़े हों. लेकिन जैसे ही यह फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में उतरीं, वैसे ही दर्शक अपने फेवरेट स्टार्स दीपिका पादुकोण, रणवीर सिंह और शाहिद कपूर को देखने नजदीकी थिएटर्स पहुंच गए. और देखते ही देखते फिल्म ने कमाई के कई रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम कर लिए. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के अनुसार, 'पद्मावत' ने अपने पहले वीकएंड पर 100 करोड़ के क्लब में एंट्री लेते हुए 115 करोड़ रु. का शानदार कलेक्शन कर डाला है. 
 
VIDEO: स्वरा भास्कर से खास मुलाकात...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...  
(इनपुट: IANS)


