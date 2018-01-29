Padmaavat पर स्वरा भास्कर ने दिया ऐसा बयान कि ट्विटर पर हो गईं Troll

खास बातें चर्चा में 'पद्मावत' पर स्वरा भास्कर का ओपन लेटर फिल्म देखने के बाद मैं खुद को योनि मात्र महसूस कर रही हूं: स्वरा खुले खत्र के लिए ट्विटर पर ट्रोल हुईं एक्ट्रेस

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 14, 2018 at 4:35am PST

I loved the performances by all the actors in #Padmaavat - The film is seductive in its grandeur, scale, beauty, power of its actors’s performances, music, design, vision... and therein lies the problem! Some thoughts.. sorry abt the length https://t.co/0hYnvlAvAD — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 27, 2018

Arent these feminist debates on #Padmaavat rather dumb?. Its a story ladies - not an advocacy of Jauhar for gods sake. Find another battle for ur cause- a real one at all. Not historical fiction — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 28, 2018

Funny that an actress who can play an erotic dancer/ prostitute with such elan should feel like a vagina after watching a story of a pious queen . What standards are these ...tch tch — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 28, 2018

Dear Swara, if Rajput women wouldn’t have done Johar then Khilji’s army would have indeed reduced them to vagina. Padmavati is a tale of how rajput women refused to be mere vagina. Pathetic attempt to hog some limelight. https://t.co/gxHNwkaOW2 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 28, 2018

Super saddened to read your views about #Padmaavat! And more surprised as you know the movie craft yourself!

A difference of opinion is one thing but with your views you’ve belittled the entire women community!

OR

Can we say some ‘jealousy in the air for #SwaraBhaskar?’ — Priyanka Shukla (@Starseed_Me) January 28, 2018

1 An Open Letter To Swara:

Dear Swara, This story dates back to about 700 years ago when women were confined to their homes, without much sense of the outside world..no phones, no internet, no means of communication with anybody. Once married, they no longer went to their parents — Rupali (@KrazyGal92) January 28, 2018

Poor Bhansali. If he does not follow history then there is Karni Sena and if he follows history then there is @ReallySwara — Gaurav Joshi (@gauravjoshi) January 27, 2018

Then, why did you do Raanjhana in which stalking was glorified ?

Let a movie be a movie only and not make it a platform for judging socio-political inclinations. — Ashish (@ashish_2wts) January 28, 2018

25 जनवरी को रिलीज हुई संजय लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म ' पद्मावत ' की एक और जहां जमकर तारीफ हो रही है. वहीं, एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने 'पद्मावत' देखने के बाद बेहद तीखा बयान दिया है. उन्होंने कहा, "फिल्म देखने के बाद मैं खुद को योनि मात्र महसूस कर रही हूं." उन्हें लगता है कि इस फिल्म ने यह सवाल उठाया है कि विधवा, दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, युवती, वृद्धा, गर्भवती या किसी किशोरी को जीने का अधिकार है या नहीं. शनिवार रात 'द वायर' पर प्रकाशित अपने ओपन लेटर में स्वरा ने फिल्म में 'सती' और 'जौहर' जैसे आत्म बलिदान के रिवाजों के महिमामंडन की निंदा की.फिल्म की कहानी नारी की अस्मिता को लेकर जो संदेश दे रही है, उस ओर इशारा करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, "आपकी महान रचना के अंत में मुझे यही लगा. मुझे लगा कि मैं एक योनि हूं. मुझे लगा कि मैं योनि तक सीमित होकर रह गई हूं. मुझे ऐसा लगा कि महिलाओं और महिला आंदोलनों को वर्षो बाद जो सभी छोटी उपलब्धियां, जैसे मतदान का अधिकार, संपत्ति का अधिकार, शिक्षा का अधिकार, 'समान काम समान वेतन' का अधिकार, मातृत्व अवकाश, विशाखा आदेश का मामला, बच्चा गोद लेने का अधिकार मिले. सभी तर्कहीन थे. क्योंकि हम मूल प्रश्न पर लौट आए."उन्होंने जोर देते हुए कहा कि महिलाओं को दुष्कर्म के बाद पति, पुरुष रक्षक, मालिक और महिलाओं की सेक्सुएलिटी तय करने वाले पुरुष, आप उन्हें जो भी समझते हों, उनकी मृत्यु के बाद भी महिलाओं को स्वतंत्र होकर जीने का हक है.उन्होंने फिल्म के आखिरी सीन को बहुत ज्यादा असहज बताया, जिसमें अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण (रानी पद्मावती) कुछ महिलाओं के साथ जौहर कर रही थीं. पुरुषवादी नानसिकता पर प्रहार करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, "महिलाएं चलती-फिरती योनि मात्र नहीं हैं. हां, उनके पास योनि है, लेकिन उनके पास उससे भी ज्यादा बहुत कुछ है. उनकी पूरी जिंदगी योनि पर ही ध्यान केंद्रित करने, उस पर नियंत्रण करने, उसकी रक्षा करने और उसे पवित्र बनाए रखने के लिए नहीं है."दकियानूसी सोच पर कटाक्ष करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, "अच्छा होता अगर योनि सम्मानित होती. लेकिन दुर्भाग्यवश अगर वह पवित्र नहीं रही तो उसके बाद महिला जीवित नहीं रह सकती, क्योंकि एक अन्य पुरुष ने बिना उसकी सहमति के उसकी योनि का अपमान किया है." उन्होंने लिखा कि योनि के अलावा भी दुनिया है, इसलिए दुष्कर्म के बाद भी वे जीवित रह सकती हैं. सपाट शब्दों में कहें, तो जीवन में योनि के अलावा भी बहुत कुछ है.स्वरा ने कहा कि उन्हें उम्मीद थी कि भंसाली अपनी इस फिल्म में 'सतीप्रथा' और 'जौहर' की कुछ हद तक निंदा करेंगे. उन्होंने लिखा, "आपका सिनेमा मुख्य रूप से प्रेरणाशील, उद्बोधक और शक्तिशाली है. यह अपने दर्शकों की भावनाओं को नियंत्रित करता है. यह सोच को प्रभावित कर सकता है और सर, आप अपनी फिल्म में जो दिखा रहे हैं और बोल रहे हैं, इसके लिए सिर्फ आप ही जिम्मेदार हैं."'अनारकली ऑफ आरा' की अभिनेत्री ने भंसाली को इतनी परेशानियों के बावजूद 'पद्मावत' को रिलीज करने के लिए बधाई देते हुए अपने पत्र की शुरुआत की. इस दौरान पत्र में उन्होंने कुछ ऐसा लिखा, जिसके लिए सोशल मीडिया पर उनका मजाक उड़ाया जाने लगा. वजह साफ है कि स्वरा दकियानूस खयालों की नहीं हैं.स्वरा का यह लंबा लेख अभिनेत्री और गायिका सुचित्रा कृष्णमूर्ति को पसंद नहीं आया. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, "पद्मावत पर ये नारीवादी बहस क्या बेवकूफी भरी नहीं है? यह महिलाओं की एक कहानी भर है, भगवान के लिए इसे 'जौहर' की वकालत न समझें. अपने मतलब के लिए कोई और मुद्दा उठाएं, जो ऐतिहासिक कहानी न होकर वास्तव में हो."फिल्मकार अशोक पंडित ने कहा, "तर्कहीन और आधारहीन बातों से सबका ध्यान अपनी तरफ खींचने की कोशिश के अतिरिक्त यह और कुछ नहीं है. स्वरा भास्कर का दिमाग छोटा होकर एक महिला का अंग मात्र रह गया है. यह नारीवाद को ज्यादा नुकसान पहुंचाता है."यह ओपन लेटर लिखने की वजह से स्वरा भास्कर ट्रोलिंग का शिकार भी हुईं.भले ही संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म ' पद्मावत ' को रिलीज से पहले भारी विरोध झेलने पड़े हों. लेकिन जैसे ही यह फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में उतरीं, वैसे ही दर्शक अपने फेवरेट स्टार्स दीपिका पादुकोण , रणवीर सिंह और शाहिद कपूर को देखने नजदीकी थिएटर्स पहुंच गए. और देखते ही देखते फिल्म ने कमाई के कई रिकॉर्ड्स अपने नाम कर लिए. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के अनुसार, 'पद्मावत' ने अपने पहले वीकएंड पर 100 करोड़ के क्लब में एंट्री लेते हुए 115 करोड़ रु. का शानदार कलेक्शन कर डाला है.