पेट्रोल के दाम में 1 पैसे की कटौती को प्रकाश राज ने बताया नौटंकी, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात...

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने 1 पैसे की कटौती को पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का 'बचकाना मजाक' बताया. इधर बॉलीवुड और साउथ इंडियन फिल्मों के मशहूर अभिनेता प्रकाश राज ने इसे 'नौटंकी' का नाम दिया है.

पेट्रोल के दाम में 1 पैसे की कटौती को प्रकाश राज ने बताया नौटंकी, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात...

प्रकाश राज (फाइल फोटो)

  1. पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत में एक पैसे की कटौती
  2. चौतरफा हो रही आलोचना
  3. प्रकाश राज ने इस कटौती को बताया 'नौटंकी'
नई दिल्ली: लगातार 16 दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत बढ़ने के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने उसमें राहत दी है. केंद्र सरकार ने पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत में मात्र एक पैसे की कटौती की है. इसके बाद से इसकी चौतरफा आलोचना हो रही है. कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने 1 पैसे की कटौती को पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का 'बचकाना मजाक' बताया. इधर बॉलीवुड और साउथ इंडियन फिल्मों के मशहूर अभिनेता प्रकाश राज ने इसे 'नौटंकी' का नाम दिया है.

1 पैसा की कटौती पर तंज कसते हुए प्रकाश राज ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "पैटोल/डिजल की कीमत में एक पैसे की कटौती... क्या देश के नागरिकों को यह नौटंकी देखकर खुश होना चाहिए... पूछना चाहता हूं कि क्या यह हमारे लिए पैसा वसूल है." प्रकाश राज ने एक्टर्स पर साधा निशाना, सिर्फ पॉपुलैरिटी कैश कराने के लिए पॉलिटिक्स में न आएं

इससे पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने NDTV का वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए ट्वीट किया, "डियर पीएम, आपने पेट्रोल-डीजल पर 1 पैसे की कटौती की. यदि यह एक मजाक है, तो यह बचकाना है. उन्होंने आगे लिखा, अगर एक पैसे की कटौती मेरे चैलेंज का जवाब है तो यह माकूल नहीं है." 

VIDEO : 16 दिन बाद पेट्रोल-डीजल 1 पैसे सस्ता हुआ...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


