पेट्रोल के दाम में 1 पैसे की कटौती को प्रकाश राज ने बताया नौटंकी, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात...

गुस्साए साउथ एक्टर प्रकाश राज ने खुलेआम बोला, 'मैं हिंदू नहीं, बल्कि मोदी...'
Petrol/diesel price reduced by ONE PAISA.......so should we the CITIZENS be happy that watching this NAUNTANKI....is PAISA VASOOL for us...#justasking— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 30, 2018
प्रकाश राज ने एक्टर्स पर साधा निशाना, सिर्फ पॉपुलैरिटी कैश कराने के लिए पॉलिटिक्स में न आएं
Dear PM,
You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!??
If this is your idea of a prank, it’s childish and in poor taste.
P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week. https://t.co/u7xzbUUjDS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2018
