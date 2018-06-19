NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: सोमवार को धीमी हुई सलमान खान की रेस की रफ्तार, कमाई 120 करोड़ पार...

Race 3 Box Office Report: ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श के मुताबिक, 'रेस-3' ने चार दिनों में 120.71 करोड़ रुपये बटोर लिए हैं.

Race 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: सोमवार को धीमी हुई सलमान खान की रेस की रफ्तार, कमाई 120 करोड़ पार...

4 दिन में 120 करोड़ रुपये कमा चुकी Race 3

खास बातें

  1. सोमवार को धीमी हुई Race 3 की रफ्तार
  2. चौथे दिन फिल्म ने बटोरे 14.24 करोड़ रुपये
  3. चार दिन में 120.71 करोड़ रुपये कमा चुकी फिल्म
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार सलमान खान की फिल्म Race 3 बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कमाई के नए रिकॉर्ड्स बना रही है. दिन-ब-दिन फिल्म ताबड़तोड़ कलेक्शन कर ट्रेड पंडितों को चौंका रही है. पहले वीकएंड पर एक्शन से भरपूर इस मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म के खाते में 106.47 करोड़ रुपये आए. वीकएंड पर धुआंधार कमाई करने के बाद सोमवार को फिल्म ने 14.24 करोड़ रुपये का कलेक्शन किया है. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श के मुताबिक, 'रेस-3' ने चार दिनों में 120.71 करोड़ रुपये बटोर लिए हैं.

106.47 करोड़ रुपये के शानदार वीकएंड के बाद 'रेस-3' की कमाई में सोमवार को गिरावट होना आम बात है. वीकडे होने के बावजूद फिल्म 14.24 करोड़ रुपये बटोरने में कामयाब रही है. ईद के मौके पर रिलीज हुई इस फिल्म ने पहले दिन 29.17 करोड़, शनिवार को 38.14 करोड़, रविवार को 39.16 करोड़ और सोमवार को फिल्म ने 14.24 करोड़ कमाए.
ट्रेड एनालिस्ट रमेश बाला के अनुसार, सलमान खान की 'रेस 3' ने दुनिया भर में 200 करोड़ रु. का ग्रॉस बिजनेस किया है. 'रेस 3' ने ये बिजनेस पहले चार दिन में किया है. मालूम हो कि, सलमान खान की 'रेस 3' को अच्छे रिव्यू नहीं मिले हैं लेकिन बावजूद इसके सलमान खान के स्टारडम पर फिल्म ने अच्छा बिजनेस किया है.



टिप्पणियां
सलमान खान की 'रेस 3' का बजट लगभग 100 करोड़ रुपये बताया जाता है. इस तरह फिल्म अपने बजट से तो आगे निकल ही चुकी है. अगर इसके सैटेलाइट राइट्स की बात करें तो ये 130 करोड़ रुपये में बिके थे. इस तरह फिल्म बड़े आंकड़े की ओर बढ़ रही है. 'रेस 3' एक परिवार की कहानी है और इसमें सारा जलवा सलमान खान के ऊपर ही है. हालांकि फिल्म की कहानी काफी कमजोर है, एक्टिंग के मोर्चे पर भी कुछ खास नहीं है, संगीत भी दिल में नहीं उतरता है लेकिन फिल्म की जान अनिल कपूर की एक्टिंग है. 

race 3Salman Khan

