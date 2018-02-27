NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sridevi की मौत की वजहों को लेकर अटकलें न लगाए मीडिया : भारतीय राजदूत

यूएई में भारत के एम्बैसेडर नवदीप सूरी ने श्रीदेवी की असमय मौत की वजहों को लेकर लगाई जा रही अटकलों को खारिज करते हुए कुछ ट्वीट किए हैं.

,
54 की उम्र में दुनिया से अलविदा कह गईं श्रीदेवी.

खास बातें

  1. दुबई पुलिस की मंजूरी के बाद शव परिवार को सौंपा जाएगा : भारतीय राजदूत
  2. प्रक्रिया पूरी होने में 2-3 दिन का समय लगता है : नवदीप सूरी
  3. बाथटब में डूबने की वजह से हुई श्रीदेवी की मौत
नई दिल्ली: श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर मुंबई कब आएगा, इसे लेकर अभी तस्वीर साफ नहीं है. यूएई में भारत के राजदूत नवदीप सूरी ने इस संबंध में कहा कि दुबई पुलिस से मंजूरी मिलने के बाद ही शव परिवार को सौंपा जा सकेगा. पार्थिव शरीर को दुबई से भारत लाने में कानूनी प्रक्रियाओं की वजह से देरी हो रही है. मामले को अभियोजन पक्ष को भेजा गया है. पुलिस ने बोनी कपूर को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया. पूछताछ के बाद उनका बयान रिकॉर्ड कर लिया गया है. तभी उन्हें होटल में वापस जाने की इजाजत दी गई.  

यूएई में भारत के एम्बैसेडर नवदीप सूरी ने श्रीदेवी की असमय मौत की वजहों को लेकर लगाई जा रही अटकलों को खारिज करते हुए कुछ ट्वीट किए हैं. उन्होंने लिखा है, श्रीदेवी की अचानक मौत में मीडिया की दिलचस्पी की बात समझी जा सकती है. लेकिन अटकलबाजी से कोई मदद नहीं मिलने वाली है. ध्यान रखें कि- 

1. हम स्थानीय प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर ये सुनिश्चित करने में लगे हैं कि पार्थिव शरीर जल्द से जल्द भारत भेजा जा सका. हम काम कर रहे हैं.
2. हम श्रीदेवी के परिवारवालों और शुभचिंतकों के साथ नियमित संपर्क में हैं. हम दुख की इस घड़ी में उनके साथ हैं.
3. पिछले ऐसे मामलों के अनुभव से पता चलता है कि प्रक्रिया पूरी होने में 2-3 दिन का समय लगता है.
बता दें, फिल्म निर्माता और पति बोनी कपूर के साथ सरप्राइज डिनर डेट से पहले दुबई के एक होटल में अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी की अचानक हुई मौत के मामले में एक नया मोड़ आया है. खुलासा हुआ है कि उनकी मौत बाथरूम में चक्कर आने पर बाथटब में गिरने से डूबकर हुई. इस खुलासे के कारण ही उनके शव को भारत वापस लाने में देरी हो रही है. अभिनेत्री की मौत के मामले में एक नया मोड़ यह भी आया है कि फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट में यह कहा जा रहा है कि उनके खून में शराब के अवशेष भी मिले हैं. साथ ही मीडिया की कुछ खबरों में दावा किया जा रहा है कि खून में शराब के अवशेषों की मात्रा ऊंचे स्तर पर पाई गई है.

(इनपुट: IANS से भी)


