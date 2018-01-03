Virat Kohli का ट्विटर पर बना मजाक, लोग बोले- एक टी-शर्ट में पूरा Honeymoon निकाल लेगा!

दिलचस्प बात यह है कि विराट ने दो दिन पहले अनुष्का के साथ इसी टी-शर्ट में तस्वीर शेयर की थी. दोनों ने सेम-टू-सेम चश्मे लगाए दिखे थे. अंतर सिर्फ बैकग्राउंड का था और अनुष्का ने ग्रे श्रग की जगह ब्लैक टॉप पहना था.
Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only!
Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous New year. Love and light to all.
Virat is basically all of us.— Anshika Tandon (@AnshikaTandon08) January 3, 2018
Ek Tshirt mein honeymoon nikal dega.#Virushkapic.twitter.com/UhTcT1co5b
Captain Kohli seems clearly BOLD by Anushka! #Virushkahttps://t.co/GV4EzQJixk— Smit (@Smayani18) January 3, 2018
Kise pata aur kitne beautiful selfies honge. Roz ek ek post karte rehna, alternatively hi sahi .#Virushka— Dhoni (@BithIKaDas71129) January 3, 2018
I am just surprised . Why #AnushkaSharma didn't post it, why??— Dhoni (@BithIKaDas71129) January 3, 2018
Or #ViratKohli surprised her by posting it without informing her#Virushkahttps://t.co/7t28SeDqQs
These two are setting #RelationshipGoals for the people out there. #Virushka enjoying in Cape-Town. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are posting their photos by just changing location. pic.twitter.com/YrwX0NS9U9— Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) January 3, 2018
Virat kohli and his consistency are made for each other..— Aditii (@Sassy_Soul_) January 3, 2018
He carries consistency in every form even in taking same pose selfies too.. #Virushkapic.twitter.com/sqMa3RSJ8o
Love is powerful. Powerful enough to turn a cricketer into a writer. #VIRUSHKApic.twitter.com/NoTYUUwbxs— Prajakta Bhawsar (@ViratsFangirl18) January 3, 2018
बता दें कि साउथ अफ्रीका टूर के दौरान विराट-अनुष्का की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं. जोड़ी के 50% सेल वाली दुकान पर शॉपिंग करते हुए देखा गया था.
I love how Anushka is always on his "right" in every selfie of them. #Virushkapic.twitter.com/9M488FGDG7— check pinned -:) (@Aarushiiiiiiiii) January 3, 2018
.@AnushkaSharma Shopping At South Africa Captwon. pic.twitter.com/MaxgemdKxt— Virat kohli (@officialKohliFc) December 31, 2017
[VIDEO]: @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma Spotted At V & A Waterfront, Capetown, South Africa! pic.twitter.com/JbGSl08AW7— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) January 1, 2018
[PICS]: #Virushka Snapped with Shikhar & Aesha Dhawan In Capetown, South Africa! pic.twitter.com/UtGcyGkk6P— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@TeamVirat) January 1, 2018
