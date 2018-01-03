NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Virat Kohli का ट्विटर पर बना मजाक, लोग बोले- एक टी-शर्ट में पूरा Honeymoon निकाल लेगा!

बुधवार को विराट कोहली ने हनीमून की एक ताजा तस्वीर शेयर की है, जिसमें वह अनुष्का शर्मा के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं. कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा, "केप टाउन वैसे तो एक खूबसूरत जगह है. मेरी वन एंड ओनली ने इसे और भी सुंदर बना दिया है."

,
केप टाउन में यू हनीमून एन्जॉय कर रहे विराट कोहली और अनुष्का.

खास बातें

  1. विराट ने सेल्फी पोस्ट कर, किया अनुष्का से प्यार का इजहार
  2. हनीमून की दो तस्वीरों में एक टी-शर्ट में दिखे मिस्टर कोहली
  3. एक यूजर ने लिखा- विराट हमारे जैसा. एक टी-शर्ट में हनीमून निकाल लेगा!
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और इंडियन क्रिकेट टीम के कैप्टन विराट कोहली इन दिनों साउथ अफ्रीका की सैर कर रहे हैं. इटली में गुपचुप शादी, नई दिल्ली और मुंबई में ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन के बाद जोड़ी ने साउथ अफ्रीका में नया साल सेलिब्रेट किया. इस वेकेशन की कई तस्वीरें अब तक वायरल हो चुकी हैं. बुधवार को विराट ने वेकेशन की एक ताजा तस्वीर शेयर की है, जिसमें वह अनुष्का के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं. कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा, "केप टाउन वैसे तो एक खूबसूरत जगह है. मेरी वन एंड ओनली ने इसे और भी सुंदर बना दिया है."

Ranbir Kapoor के साथ जिन कपड़ों में घूमी थीं अनुष्का शर्मा, वही पहन विराट कोहली के साथ दिखीं
 
दिलचस्प बात यह है कि विराट ने दो दिन पहले अनुष्का के साथ इसी टी-शर्ट में तस्वीर शेयर की थी. दोनों ने सेम-टू-सेम चश्मे लगाए दिखे थे. अंतर सिर्फ बैकग्राउंड का था और अनुष्का ने ग्रे श्रग की जगह ब्लैक टॉप पहना था.
 
Anushka Sharma के 'भाई' ने उड़ाई #Virushka की खिल्ली, बताई रिसेप्शन में न पहुंचने की वजह

इससे साफ है कि यह तस्वीर पुरानी है, जिसे विराट ने आज पोस्ट किया है. सेल्फी में विराट-अनुष्का लगभग वैसे ही पोज में दिख रहे हैं. इस वजह से इन्हें ट्रोल भी किया जा रहा है. एक यूजर ने लिखा- विराट आमतौर पर हमारे जैसा है. एक टी-शर्ट में पूरा हनीमून निकाल लेगा.   बता दें कि साउथ अफ्रीका टूर के दौरान विराट-अनुष्का की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रही हैं. जोड़ी के 50% सेल वाली दुकान पर शॉपिंग करते हुए देखा गया था.

50% Sale वाली दुकान पर शॉपिंग करने पहुंचे विराट-अनुष्का, ट्विटर पर खूब उड़ी खिल्ली
 
अनुष्का ने जहां भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के मेंबर्स के साथ वक्त बिताया. वहीं, विराट अनुष्का के को-स्टार रहे अक्षय कुमार के साथ लंच करते दिखाई दिए. इस वेकेशन के दौरान अनुष्का को 2 साल पुरानी ड्रेस में भी देखा गया.
 
 

A post shared by (@ranbir_the_charmer) on


आम इंसान यदि अपने कपड़ों को दो-चार बार रिपीट करें तो इसमें कोई हर्ज नहीं होता, लेकिन यदि ऐसा काम बी-टाउन सेलेब्स कर जाएं तो खबरें बन जाती है. कुछ ऐसा ही अनुष्का शर्मा ने कर डाला. रणबीर कपूर के फैन क्लब ने अनुष्का की दो तस्वीरें पोस्ट की है, एक में वह विराट और दूसरे में रणबीर कपूर के साथ दिख रही हैं. पहली तस्वीर केपटाउन की है, जबकि दूसरी फिल्म 'ऐ दिल है मुश्किल' के प्रमोशन की है. दोनों फोटो में अनुष्का ने सेम-टू-सेम श्रग और ब्लैक टॉप पहना है. अनुष्का ने यह आउटफिट करीब 2 साल पहले फिल्म प्रमोशन के दौरान कैरी किया था.

देखें विराट-अनुष्का के साउथ अफ्रीका टूर की तस्वीरें...
 
विराट अनुष्का के बाद इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने भी गुपचुप की शादी, वायरल हुईं PHOTOS

बता दें, विराट और अनुष्का की शादी इटली में 11 दिसंबर को भारतीय रीति-रिवाजों के साथ हुई. जोड़ी ने जाने-माने डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी के डिजाइन किए हुए आउटफिट पहने थे. मालूम हो कि विराट और अनुष्का के बीच चार साल के अफेयर था. अपनी शादी के लिए इस जोड़े ने बोर्गो फिनोचिएटो लक्जरी रेजार्ट को चुना. यह स्थान फ्लोरेंस से 100 किलोमीटर दूर है. गुपचुप शादी के बाद जोड़ी ने नई दिल्ली और मुंबई में ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन दिया.

VIDEO: विराट-अनुष्का का ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


