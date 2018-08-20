NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए पीएम मोदी बोले - वह नाम से ही अटल नहीं थे, निर्णय में भी अटल थे

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए आयोजित कार्यक्रम में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि केवल वह नाम से ही अटल नहीं थे, अपने निर्णय में भी अटल थे.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए पीएम मोदी बोले - वह नाम से ही अटल नहीं थे, निर्णय में भी अटल थे

अटल जी की याद में आयोजित श्रद्धांजलि सभा के दौरान पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी.

खास बातें

  1. पूर्व पीएम अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की याद में आयोजित की गई प्रार्थना सभा
  2. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि वह नाम से ही अटल नहीं, निर्णय में भी अटल थे
  3. अटल जी का जबतक शरीर ने साथ दिया वह देश के लिए ही जिए
नई दिल्ली: पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को श्रद्धांजलि (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Prayer Meeting) देने के लिए आयोजित कार्यक्रम में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि केवल वह नाम से ही अटल नहीं थे, अपने निर्णय में भी अटल थे. पोखरण परमाणु परीक्षण का जिक्र करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि 11 मई को पहला परीक्षण हुआ, इसके बाद पूरी दुनिया भारत के खिलाफ हो गई, लेकिन अटल जी अपने निर्णय से डिगे नहीं. 13 मई को फिर परीक्षण हुआ और उन्होंने इसके जरिये सारी दुनिया को यह संदेश दिया कि भारत किसी से कम नहीं है. कश्मीर का जिक्र करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा यह अटल जी की ही रणनीति थी कि कश्मीर के मुद्दे को विश्व पटल पर अपने नजरिये से लोगों के सामने रखा. पहला मौका था जब विश्व राजनीति में लोग कश्मीर के बजाय आतंकवाद पर चर्चा करने लगे. उन्होंने पूरे विश्व को दो विचार में बांट दिया था कि आप आतंकवाद के खिलाफ हैं या आतंकवाद के साथ हैं. 

यह भी पढ़ें : योगी सरकार का फैसला, अब हर जिले में प्रवाहित की जाएंगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की अस्थियां
 
इंदिरा गांधी इंडोर स्टेडियम में प्रार्थना सभा का आयोजन
पूर्व पीएम अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की याद में इंदिरा गांधी इंडोर स्टेडियम में आयोजित प्रार्थना सभा में कहा पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि अटल किशोर अवस्था से लेकर अंत तक जबतक शरीर ने साथ दिया वह देश के लिए ही जिए. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि जीवन कैसा हो यह हमारे हाथ में है. अटल जी ने जी करके दिखाया कि जीवन कैसा हो, क्यों हो, किसके लिए हो कैसे हो. जीवन सच्चे अर्थ में वहीं जी सकता है जो पल को जीना जानता है और पल-पल को जिसने जीकर के जिंदगी को सजाया, संवारा और जनसामान्य के लिए खपा दिया. किशोर अवस्था से लेकर जीवन के अंत तक शरीर ने जब तक साथ दिया वे जिए, देश के लिए, देशवासियों के लिए, उसूलों के लिए और उस काल में राजनीतिक जीवन में जब राजनीति के मुख्यधारा के निकटवर्ती कोई अन्य विचार या व्यवस्था दूर-दूर तक नजर नहीं आती थी. इतना ही नहीं देश का एक लंबा कालखंड, सार्वजनिक जीवन में खासकर राजनीतिक जीवन में छुआछूत का कालखंड रहा. अपमानित होने के पल-पल प्रयास होते थे. झेलना पड़ता था. 
यह भी पढ़ें : पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के 'हनुमान' को अब तक नहीं बताई गई उनके निधन की खबर

पीएम मोदी राज्य बंटवारे पर भी अटल जी को किया याद 
उत्तराखंड, छत्तीसगढ़ और झारखंड का विभाजन कर अटल ने यह साबित किया कैसे बिना किसी कटुता के और व्यवस्थाओं में अफरा-तफरी के बिना सबको साथ लेकर निर्णय कैसे किया जाता है. पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'आज देश नतीजे देख रहा है कि तीनों राज्य अपने बलबूते पर राज्य का विकास निभा रहे हैं. अटलजी की दूरदर्शिता का परिणाम था कि तीनों राज्यों को हम पनपते देख रहे हैं.' 

VIDEO : क्या अटल जी जैसी सियासत आज के नेता भूलने लगे हैं?


बता दें कि भारतीय राजनीति के अजातशत्रु कहे जाने वाले बीजेपी नेता और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी का दिल्ली के अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (AIIMS) में 16 अगस्त को निधन हो गया. वाजपेयी जी को गुर्दा (किडनी) की नली में संक्रमण, छाती में जकड़न, मूत्रनली में संक्रमण आदि के बाद 11 जून को एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया था. मधुमेह पीड़ित 93 वर्षीय भाजपा नेता का एक ही गुर्दा काम करता था.

