मलाइका अरोड़ा ने 'अनारकली डिस्को चली' पर DID में यूं मारी एंट्री, बार-बार देखा जा रहा Video

So excited to be judging #DanceIndiaDance on @zeetv this Sat – Sun, 8pm! Don't miss to watch me grove on one of my favourite songs. @zeetvdid #DanceKaJungistaan #BattleOfTheChampions

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jul 25, 2019 at 2:39am PDT