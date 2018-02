Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 11: 200 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल 'पद्मावत', ऐसे चमकाई शाहिद-रणवीर की किस्मत...

By early estimates, #Padmaavat has done ₹ 18 cr Nett on Sunday - Feb 4th in India..



Taking the total to ₹ 210.50 cr.



15th Hindi movie to do ₹ 200+ Cr Nett India..@deepikapadukone 's 3rd..



1st for Dir #SLB@RanveerOfficial and @shahidkapoor