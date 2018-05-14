NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Raazi Box Office Collection Day 3: साल 2018 की 5वीं सबसे बड़ी फिल्म बनी 'राजी', जानें कमाई

'पद्मावत', 'बागी 2', 'रेड' और  'पैडमैन' के बाद आलिया भट्ट स्टारर फिल्म 'राजी' साल की पांचवी सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली फिल्म बन गई है.

,
Raazi Box Office Collection Day 3: साल 2018 की 5वीं सबसे बड़ी फिल्म बनी 'राजी', जानें कमाई

3 दिन में Raazi ने कमाए 32.94 करोड़ रुपये.

खास बातें

  1. बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'राजी' का दबदबा
  2. रविवार को फिल्म ने बटोरे 14.11 करोड़
  3. 35-40 करोड़ है फिल्म का बजट
नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस आलिया भट्ट की फिल्म 'राज़ी' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर छाई हुई है. फिल्म महज तीन दिन में अपनी लागत निकलती नजर आ रही है. दिन-ब-दिन 'राजी' की कमाई में भारी बढ़त देखने को मिल रही है. ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श के मुताबिक, फिल्म ने रविवार को 14.11 करोड़ रुपये का शानदार बिजनेस किया है. इसी के साथ आलिया भट्ट की स्पाई थ्रिलर ने पहले वीकएंड पर 32.94 करोड़ रुपये बटोर लिए. 3 दिन में तकरीबन 33 करोड़ कमाने वाली 'राजी' साल 2018 की पांचवी सबसे ज्यादा कलेक्शन करने वाली फिल्म बनी. 

'पद्मावत', 'बागी 2', 'रेड' और  'पैडमैन' के बाद 'राजी' साल की पांचवी बड़ी फिल्म है. इसके अलावा यह साल की पहली सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली वुमन सेंट्रिक फिल्म भी है. 'राज़ी' का बजट लगभग 35-40 करोड़ रु. बताया जाता है.  फिल्‍म रिव्‍यू : दमदार फिल्‍म है आलिया भट्ट की 'राज़ी'

मालूम हो कि, मेघना गुलजार के निर्देशन में बनी इस फिल्म ने पहले दिन 7.53 करोड़, शनिवार को 11.30 करोड़ और रविवार को 14.11 करोड़ रुपये बटोरे है. पहले वीकएंड पर फिल्म ने उम्मीद से बेहतर कमाई की है, अब देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि वीकडे पर फिल्म अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर पाने में कामयाब होती है या नहीं.
'राज़ी' एक स्पाई ड्रामा है, जिसमें आलिया एक ऐसी लड़की का किरदार निभा रही हैं जो पाकिस्तान में रहकर भारत के लिए जासूसी करती है. 

'राज़ी' को मेघना गुलजार ने डायरेक्ट किया है और इसमें विकी कौशल, रजत कपूर और जयदीप अहलावत अहम किरदारों में हैं. मेघना गुलजार की पिछली फिल्म 'तलवार' ने भी बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया था, इसलिए यह उनके लिए भी अच्छी खबर है.

