Raazi Box Office Collection Day 3: साल 2018 की 5वीं सबसे बड़ी फिल्म बनी 'राजी', जानें कमाई

#Raazi has a FANTASTIC opening weekend... Alia’s star power + power-packed performances + strong content + solid word of mouth helped multiply numbers... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr. Total: ₹ 32.94 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018
फिल्म रिव्यू : दमदार फिल्म है आलिया भट्ट की 'राज़ी'
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr
3. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr
4. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr
5. #Raazi ₹ 32.94 cr
India biz.
[Hollywood films not included]
It’s about the all-important Mon... #Raazi is already a HIT, but the numbers on Mon will give an idea of how it is likely to trend on weekdays... If the film holds on strong levels on weekdays and beyond, which is likely, it will emerge a SUPER-HIT.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2018
Viral Video: जाह्नवी कपूर और सारा अली खान को रेखा ने यूं दी टक्कर, बोलीं- मैं राजी....
