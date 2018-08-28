अनुष्का शर्मा के बाद ट्विटर पर जमकर उड़ रही राधिका आप्टे की खिल्ली, पढ़ें 10 Funny Tweets

प्लेबॉय गर्ल शर्लिन चोपड़ा ने 'रश्के कमर' पर नेपाल में मचाया तहलका, Video हुआ वायरल



Some hard to break bonds*



Carbon - carbon

Jay - veeru



Radhika apte - Netflix#Netflix#Ghoul#RadhikaApte — Aryan Thakur (@Being_Bkchod) August 27, 2018

Tere chehre me woh jadu hai

Bin dor khincha jata hu

Jana hota hai aur kahi

Teri oar chala aata hu#Netflix to #RadhikaAptepic.twitter.com/wXxWJJQxEk — rizZyY (@Reminderiz) August 27, 2018

When you open Netflix. pic.twitter.com/PrHbsidvKM — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) August 27, 2018

After Lust Stories And Sacred Games Netflix Signs Radhika Apte For 'Ghoul'. Her 3rd Webseries Within A Year.



Web-series Are Temporary, # pic.twitter.com/rDrwBfmWgV — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) August 27, 2018

Just like Dr. Strange and Darmamu were stuck in endless loop of time....



Netflix got Radhika Apte ...#Netflix#Radhikaaptepic.twitter.com/Fto0XnghM3 — (@khatar_naak_) August 28, 2018

Radhika Apte for Netflix is what Suryavansham for Set max.



And the worst part is,

Many Indians pay 500 Rs a month to see Radhika Apte make faces#RadhikaApte@NetflixIndia#Netflix — Subhasish (@i_mPups) August 28, 2018

Words that go together



Bread: Butter

Chai: Sutta

Thank: You

Netflix: Radhika Apte#Netflix#RadhikaApte — Subhasish (@i_mPups) August 28, 2018

*Netflix office*



Director : we have to cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui



Producer : book his dates



Director : and Radhika Apte



Producer : we have booked her years — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 27, 2018

So #RadhikaApte is like Aloo for #Netflix; blends well with every sabji (series). — Chinmay (@Chinmay_KB) August 28, 2018

Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai. pic.twitter.com/H5vAI81qMG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018

पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन....वैसे, बिदांस और बेवाक एटिट्यूड रखने वाले राधिका आप्टे ट्रोलर्स को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रही हैं. नेटफ्लिक्स ने एक वीडियो जारी किया है, जिसमें बताया गया है कि राधिका हर ओर मौजूद हैं.बता दें, नेटफ्लिक्स पर एक्ट्रेस राधिका आप्टे (Radhika Apte) की वेब सीरीज 'Ghoul (गूल)' रिलीज की गई. इसके तीन एपिसोड हैं. पहला एपिसोड 'आउट ऑफ दे स्मोकलेस फायर', दूसरा 'द नाइटमेयर्स विल बिगन' और तीसरा और आखिरी हिस्सा 'रीवील देयर गिल्ट, ईट देयर फ्लेस' है. तीनों ही एपिसोड काफी इंटरेस्टिंग और बांधकर रखने वाला है.इस क्राइम हॉरर वेब सीरीज को पैट्रिक ग्राहम ने लिखा और डायरेक्ट किया है. इसमें राधिका आप्टे की एक्टिंग कमाल हैं. राधिका आप्टे (Radhika Apte) ने दिखा दिया है कि वे इस तरह के किरदार को बेहतरीन ढंग से परदे पर निभा सकती हैं.