NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | बॉलीवुड |

अनुष्का शर्मा के बाद ट्विटर पर जमकर उड़ रही राधिका आप्टे की खिल्ली, पढ़ें 10 Funny Tweets

अनुष्का शर्मा के बाद अब एक्ट्रेस राधिका आप्टे को ट्विटर पर जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. एक के बाद एक नेटफ्लिक्स की वेब सीरीज में नजर आने की वजह से एक्ट्रेस का जमकर मजाक उड़ रहा है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
अनुष्का शर्मा के बाद ट्विटर पर जमकर उड़ रही राधिका आप्टे की खिल्ली, पढ़ें 10 Funny Tweets

ट्विटर पर खूब उड़ रहा Radhika Apte का मजाक

नई दिल्ली: अनुष्का शर्मा (Anushka Sharma) के बाद अब बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस राधिका आप्टे (Radhika Apte) ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर राधिका आप्टे को लेकर कई तरह के Memes मौजूद हैं, जिसे देख आप अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे. दरअसल, राधिका आप्टे ने ऑनलाइन प्लैटफॉर्म नेटफ्लिक्स (Netflix) पर बैक-टू-बैक तीन बेहतरीन परफॉर्मेंस दी है. 'लस्ट स्टोरी (Lust Stories)' में कालंदी, 'सेक्रेड गेम्स (Sacred Games)' में रॉ एजेंट अंजलि माथुर और गूल (Ghoul) में ताबड़तोड़ परफॉर्मेंस देकर राधिका ने ऑडियंस का दिल जीता. नेटफ्लिक्स की पहली पसंद बनीं राधिका को जमकर ट्रोल भी किया जा रहा है. सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स राधिका आप्टे और नेटफ्लिक्स को जय-वीरू की जोड़ी बता रहे हैं. उनका कहना है कि नेटफ्लिक्स में सिर्फ और सिर्फ राधिका का कब्जा है.
 

प्लेबॉय गर्ल शर्लिन चोपड़ा ने 'रश्के कमर' पर नेपाल में मचाया तहलका, Video हुआ वायरल
 

पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन....सलमान खान की मम्मी को कैटरीना कैफ ने लगाया गले, फैन्स करने लगे 'गुड न्यूज' का इंतजार

वैसे, बिदांस और बेवाक एटिट्यूड रखने वाले राधिका आप्टे ट्रोलर्स को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रही हैं. नेटफ्लिक्स ने एक वीडियो जारी किया है, जिसमें बताया गया है कि राधिका हर ओर मौजूद हैं. 
अनुष्का शर्मा को शादी के बाद पहली बार मिला पति संग खाना खाने का मौका, निकल पड़े आंसू...

बता दें, नेटफ्लिक्स पर एक्ट्रेस राधिका आप्टे (Radhika Apte) की वेब सीरीज 'Ghoul (गूल)' रिलीज की गई. इसके तीन एपिसोड हैं. पहला एपिसोड 'आउट ऑफ दे स्मोकलेस फायर', दूसरा 'द नाइटमेयर्स विल बिगन' और तीसरा और आखिरी हिस्सा 'रीवील देयर गिल्ट, ईट देयर फ्लेस' है. तीनों ही एपिसोड काफी इंटरेस्टिंग और बांधकर रखने वाला है.



टिप्पणियां

इस क्राइम हॉरर वेब सीरीज को पैट्रिक ग्राहम ने लिखा और डायरेक्ट किया है. इसमें राधिका आप्टे की एक्टिंग कमाल हैं. राधिका आप्टे (Radhika Apte) ने दिखा दिया है कि वे इस तरह के किरदार को बेहतरीन ढंग से परदे पर निभा सकती हैं. 

...और भी हैं बॉलीवुड से जुड़ी ढेरों ख़बरें...


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... क्या शिवपाल बीजेपी में जाने की तैयारी में थे? दावा- तय थी एक बड़े नेता से मुलाकात
Radhika ApteRadhika Apte TrollsNetflixGhoul

Advertisement

 
 
 