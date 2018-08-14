कैंसर से जूझ रहीं सोनाली बेंद्रे की Pics Viral, याद में इमोशनल हुईं ऋतिक रोशन की एक्स-वाइफ

कैंसर से लड़ रही सोनाली बेंद्रे से मिलने पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार, सपोर्ट में आया बॉलीवुड
What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore... I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field @iamsonalibendre, @gayatrioberoi
A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on
सोनाली ने #BaldIsBeautiful का हैशटैग यूज किया और अपने फैन्स को जानकारी दी है कि अब उन्हें तैयार होने में जरा भी वक्त नहीं लगता, क्योंकि उन्हें अब बाल नहीं सवारने होते.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on
अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने भी सोनाली के साथ वक्त बिताया और इसकी जानकारी देते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, "मैंने सोनाली बेंद्रे के साथ कुछ फिल्में की हैं. हम मुंबई में कई बार मिले हैं. वह हमेशा गर्मजोशी से मिलने वालों में से हैं, लेकिन पिछले 15 दिनों में मुझे न्यूयॉर्क में उनके साथ खास वक्त बिताने का मौका मिला और और मैं आसानी से कह सकता हूं, 'वह मेरी हीरो हैं'."
सोनाली बेंद्रे ने बेटे के बर्थडे पर शेयर किया इमोशनल वीडियो, लिखा- 'मुझे भरोसा नहीं हो रहा कि...'
I have done few films with @iamsonalibendre. We’ve met socially many times in Mumbai. She always has been bright & a very warm person. But it is only in the last 15days that I got the opportunity to spend some quality time with her in NY. And I can easily say,”She is my HERO.” pic.twitter.com/z6iBe2s7fy— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement