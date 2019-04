स्टूडेंट ऑफ द इयर की एक्ट्रेस ने देखे खुद के मीम्स, दिया कुछ ऐसा जवाब, वायरल हुआ Video

Love is love & we're basking in all the love you have given to the #SOTY2Trailer!???? (link in bio) @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria @punitdmalhotra @dharmamovies @foxstarhindi @zeemusiccompany

A post shared by Ananya ????????‍???????? (@ananyapanday) on Apr 17, 2019 at 12:57am PDT