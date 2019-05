Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: स्टारकिड्स की फिल्म की शानदार शुरुआत, पहले दिन हुई इतनी कमाई

The biggest franchise of Bollywood returns with Student Of The Year 2 starring the incredible Tiger Shroff & introducing two new gorgeous girls - Tara & Ananya. Friendship, sportsmanship, love, companionship - it's all in for the Student Of The Year. Release date: 10 May 2019 (India) . . . . . . . . . . #studentoftheyear2 #tigershroff #tara #ananya #Friendship #sportsmanship #love #companionship #student #dharmaproductions #karanjohar #bollywood #india #tiktok #promotion #fanpage #movie #love #photooftheday #fashion #beautiful #happy #like4like #tigerjackieshroff #summer #friends #girl #fun #style #smile

A post shared by Student Of The Year 2 (@studentoftheyear2fanpage) on Apr 18, 2019 at 9:15pm PDT