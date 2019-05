कपिल शर्मा के शो में नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू का अर्चना पूरण सिंह के लिए खत, लिखा- मेरी कुर्सी छोड़ दो

Badhai Ho! Ghar mehmaan aaye hain! This Saturday night @sonytvofficial @kapilsharma @gajrajrao @neena_gupta @iamitrsharma #saturdaynightentertainment Great catching up with old friend Neena.... making new friends #gajrajrao and #amitsharma celebrating the success of #badhaihofilm WHAT performances! WHAT a film!

