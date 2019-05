ये टीवी एक्ट्रेस रात में चलाती हैं ऑटो, बोमन ईरानी ने वीडियो शेयर कर लिखी ये बात

Met this amazing Super Lady Laxmi, acts in Marathi serials and is also a rickshaw driver. Such an inspiration. A real life hero. Hope you also get a chance to ride in her rickshaw. She is a really bundle of energy. So very proud of you Laxmi and wish you the very best always. . #RickshawRide #RealLifeHero #Love #Passion #Work #Mumbai #InstaPic #InstaGood

